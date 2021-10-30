Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

