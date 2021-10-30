Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLUIF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluidra has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Fluidra alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.