FlypMe (FYP) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $4,875.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

