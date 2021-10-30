Fmr LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SRCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.