Fmr LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,668 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

