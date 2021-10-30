Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.15% of JOANN worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $430.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.