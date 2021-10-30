Fmr LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

