Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.39% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.