FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,380.89

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $105,380.89 and $241.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

