FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.