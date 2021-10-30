FORA Capital LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

