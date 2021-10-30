FORA Capital LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

