FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.38 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

