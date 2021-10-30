FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.38 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.
In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
