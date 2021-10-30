FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $443.89 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $445.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

