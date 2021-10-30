FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 43.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

TRGP stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

