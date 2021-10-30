Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
