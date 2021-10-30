Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

