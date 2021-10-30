Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $267.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $8.96 on Wednesday, reaching $336.34. 855,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,345. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $345.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

