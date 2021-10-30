Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $4.86. 4,532,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

