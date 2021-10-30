Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 265.4% in October

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FSXLF opened at 0.83 on Friday. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.70 and a 52 week high of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.92.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

