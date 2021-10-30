Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 264,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 113,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.