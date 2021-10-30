Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FELE opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

