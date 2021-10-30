Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €52.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €52.40 ($61.65) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.60 ($57.17).

FRE opened at €39.27 ($46.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

