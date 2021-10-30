Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

