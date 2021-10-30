frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTDR has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.14.

frontdoor stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

