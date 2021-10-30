FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 6.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 450,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,180,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

