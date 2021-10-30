FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on T. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Shares of T opened at C$28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.55. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

