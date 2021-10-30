FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 767.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

