FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.37.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $80.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 99.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 115.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,276,000 after buying an additional 3,993,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

