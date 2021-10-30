FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

