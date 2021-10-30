FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

