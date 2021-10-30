FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mistras Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million.

MG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.