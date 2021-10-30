FY2021 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $163,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

