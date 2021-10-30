FY2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE PJT opened at $81.79 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

