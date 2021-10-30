FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

TSE:PVG opened at C$14.97 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -82.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.76.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

