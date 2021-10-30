FY2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $946.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.