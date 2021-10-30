FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

