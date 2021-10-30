FY2022 EPS Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Increased by B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

