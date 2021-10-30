FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.