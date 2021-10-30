FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Seagen in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.30.

Seagen stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.40. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

