FY2023 Earnings Estimate for ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ZTE in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get ZTE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ZTCOY stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.