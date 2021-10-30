FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,316.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $47,316.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 592,227,262 coins and its circulating supply is 562,429,907 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

