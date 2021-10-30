G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 30th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GSQD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 6,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,171. G Squared Ascend I has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,015,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

