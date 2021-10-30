G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,967 shares.The stock last traded at $21.49 and had previously closed at $21.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

