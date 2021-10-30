GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

GME stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. 2,289,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,741,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $483.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

