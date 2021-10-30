Gameswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,220.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $64,220.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

