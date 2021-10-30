Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

GLPI traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. 1,642,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,260. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

