Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Garmin stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. 1,237,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,275. Garmin has a 52-week low of $101.23 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

