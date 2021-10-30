GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

GLOP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 748,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,790. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.