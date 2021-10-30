GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $94.85. 99,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,829. GATX has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $106.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.49.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

