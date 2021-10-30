GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 9th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £940.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

