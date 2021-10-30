GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 9th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £940.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63.
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
